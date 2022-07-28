LITTLETON, Colo. — Suzanne Marie Homme left this earth suddenly on June 30th, 2022 after a brief battle with cancer. The third born to John & Beulah Pauly on July 26th, 1946, Suzanne was raised in Dubuque, Iowa with her two older brothers, Dick and Steve. She graduated from Wahlert High school and worked mainly as a nanny after graduation. Suzanne married Robert Eugene Homme in December 1977 at Nativity Catholic Church in Dubuque. Married life took the couple to Reedsburg, WI where their only child was born in 1980, Meggan Marie Homme. They also lived in Cedar Rapids, IA before moving to Colorado where they spent the last 25 years, near family in Highlands Ranch. Suzanne’s married years were dedicated to her husband and caring full-time for their disabled daughter. She was an amazing support to her husband, Bob, that passed last winter from Parkinson’s. Suz enjoyed celebrating just about any occasion and made everyone around her feel special and included. Suzanne was a contributor and developer of a FaceBook page called “Fond Memories of Growing Up in Dubuque” where she enjoyed sharing photos and memorable stories about her childhood and growing up on Walnut Street. She loved taking photos, Hallmark movies, anything chocolate, Dr Pepper, and the beautiful colors of fall. Suz wanted nothing to do with airplanes, bridges, or freeways and full-moons were trouble in her eyes.... silly things that we all loved about Suzanne. Her incredible thoughtful ways, generous heart, and warm hugs will remain forever with all those that knew her. Suzanne Marie (Pauly) Homme is preceded in death by her spouse, Robert Homme; parents, John & Beulah Pauly; and brother, Steve Pauly. She is survived by her daughter, Meggan Homme; brother, Dick Pauly (Sharon); numerous nieces, nephews & great nephews; and friends. A memorial and mass will be held in her honor at 11am on August 5th, 2022 at St Thomas More Catholic Church in Englewood, CO.
