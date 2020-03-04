Clay M. Ash, Vinton, Iowa, formerly of Colesburg and Edgewood, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, March 7, Trinity United Methodist Church, Edgewood. Visitation: 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Lorna Bernau, West Union, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, March 7, Bethel Presbyterian Church, West Union. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 6, Burnham-Wood-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, West Union.
Donna M. Breiner, Dubuque — Services: Noon Saturday, March 7, Steeple Square, 101 E. 15th St. Visitation: 10 a.m. Saturday until time of services at Steeple Square.
Rev. Jerry E. Chase, Dubuque — Services: 11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 7, Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Westview Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 Kennedy Road. Visitation: 10 a.m. Saturday until time of services at the funeral home.
Glen W. Ehlinger, Marion, Iowa — Services: 10 a.m. Saturday, March 7, Allee Chapel, Cornell College, Mount Vernon, Iowa. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 6, Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services, Mount Vernon.
Dorothy M. Grotkin, Pymouth, Minn., formerly of Dubuque — Memorial Mass: 10 a.m. Saturday, March 7, Holy Ghost Catholic Church, 2921 Central Ave., Dubuque.
Joy James, Clermont, Iowa — Services: 2 p.m. Sunday, March 8, First Baptist Church, Elgin, Iowa. Visitation: 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 7, Schutte-Grau Funeral Home and Cermation Service, Clermont.
Lorita R. Klein, Platteville, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. today, First English Lutheran Church, Platteville. Visitation: After 10 a.m. today at the church.
Maurice J. Losey, Dubuque — Services: 11:30 a.m. today, Prince of Peace Parish, Clinton, Iowa. Visitation: 10:30 a.m. today until time of services at the church.
Martha Mooney, Lansing, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. today, Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Lansing. Visitation: After 10 a.m. today until time of services at the church.
Mary M. Robson, Hazel Green, Wis. — Services: 10:30 a.m. today, United Methodist Church, Hazel Green. Visitation: 9 to 10:15 a.m. today at the church.
Theresa M. Sawvell, Dubuque — Celebration of life: 5 p.m. Friday, March 20, Happy’s Place, 2323 Rockdale Road.
Doris Ann M. Wolf, Dyersville, Iowa, formerly of Bankston, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. today, Basilica of St. Francis Xavier, Dyersville. Visitation: After 9 a.m. today Reiff Funeral Home, Dyersville.