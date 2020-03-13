BURLINGTON, Iowa — Mary Ruth Derby, 92, of Burlington, formerly of Dubuque, passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at New London Care Center, New London, IA.
Services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 14, at Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Rd., Dubuque, where friends may greet the family from 11 a.m. until the time of service. Entombment will be in Linwood Cemetery Mausoleum.
Mary was born January 16, 1928, in Lowell, Kansas, the daughter of Andrew and Lena Beryl (Newman) Stuart. She married Howard C. Derby on July 17, 1951, in Lynnville, IA. He preceded her in death on December 23, 2013.
Mary was a teacher for the Burlington Community School District for 31 years. Mary enjoyed the arts and frequently attended plays and musical performances. She also enjoyed tending to her flowers. She played the piano for many years at Heritage Free Methodist Church, where she and Howard were members. Family was very important to her, and she spent many days during her retirement with her grandchildren, making sure that they too had these experiences.
Mary is survived by two children, H. David (Patti) Derby, of Dubuque, and Deborah (Jim) Stinson, of Burlington; her grandchildren, Christina (Bill) Gilpin, Melissa (Scott Rood), Marcques (Kaylyn Parker), Andrew (Krystal Brokus Davis), and William (Jessica) Derby, Amber (Ben) Robinson and Brandon (Kristine Schwass) Stinson; her great-grandchildren, Clayton, Brock, and Addison Gilpin, Cassandra, Bryson, Marjorie, and Wyatt Derby, Aden Nelson, and Miah and Raven Brokus Hughes; and two sisters-in-law, Juanita and Lorraine Stuart.
In addition to her husband, Mary was preceded in death by three brothers, Ashley, David, and Paul Stuart; one sister, Helen Miller; and one great-grandchild, Colton Rood.
The family would like to extend a special thank-you to the staff and friends at New London Specialty Care and Hawkeye Care Center, Dubuque.
