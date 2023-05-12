Jeanne Herkes, 73, of Dubuque, died on Wednesday, May 10, 2023.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 16, at Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road.

