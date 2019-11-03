Jayne Ann Zehentner, 70, of Dubuque, passed away on October 16, 2019, at MercyOne Medical Center in Dubuque following a short illness.
Mass for Jayne will be held at St. Raphael’s Cathedral on Saturday, December 14 at 10 a.m. Family and friends may gather at the Cathedral starting at 9 a.m. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery. Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.
Jayne was born December 10, 1948. She grew up active in the family business, Zehentner’s Sporting Goods. Beautiful and very social during her early years, Jayne went on to graduate from the University of Iowa in 1972 with a BA in Psychology. Jayne had a rich and deeply felt interior life that she expressed in her diaries, poetry, and in her beautiful letters. She had a wonderful sense of humor. Jayne was strong willed and loved her independence. She held many jobs to support herself and enjoyed employment at Resurrection Church, The Telegraph Herald, Nordstrom’s and the University of Dubuque.
She lived for many years with her parents. Full of love and always looking for a way to express it, Jayne was there as her parents aged to help them with the little things that they could no longer do. Her parents were her everything and after her father, Bob, passed in 2004, her mother Mary Rita became her rock. Mental health challenges plagued Jayne throughout her life. Jayne found strength in prayer and community in attending Mass. In spite of her struggles, she remained firm in her belief that the better life she deserved was within reach. She never gave up her fight.
There were many individuals and local organizations that supported Jayne including our cousins and relatives, family friends, caseworkers, social workers and hospital staff. These Dubuquers were kind and compassionate to Jayne over the years and the family wishes to extend a heartfelt thanks to our community. Special thanks to the late Dr. Thomas Piekenbrock, a man whose office was always open for our sister and through his great patience and kindness, they built a relationship that was not only a stabilizing force for Jayne, but for our entire family. In Jayne’s last years, the staff at Sunnycrest Manor provided much more than medical care, they provided Jayne a loving home.
Jayne was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Mary Rita (Herber) Zehentner; and brother-in-law, Michael Becker. She is survived by her siblings, Mary Lou (Dick) Lorenz, Judy (Bob) Griffin, Teri Zehentner, Bob (Andrea Walsh) Zehentner, Barb (Mike) McKinlay, and Steve (Marina Ruiz Molina) Zehentner; as well as her many loving nieces and nephews.
Jayne’s family would like to thank MercyOne Medical Center staff for their compassionate care during her final hours. Memorial contributions may be made to Sunnycrest Manor Auxiliary. Condolences can be sent to the family by visiting Jayne’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.