Marilyn A. Mangler, 72, died peacefully on December 27, 2019, at Ennoble Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Dubuque.
Marilyn selected cremation, and graveside services will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery in Bellevue, Iowa. Please join the family immediately following the service for a time of fellowship and lunch at First Presbyterian Church in Bellevue. Hachmann Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Marilyn was born to Frank M. and Thelma (Freyermuth) Mangler on August 6, 1947. She graduated from Bellevue High School in 1965 and attended both AIB in Des Moines and AIC in Davenport, Iowa. She worked briefly at the Savanna Army Depot. Marilyn struggled with mental and physical health issues for most of her adult life, but always maintained a positive attitude and tried her best to improve her situation. She loved to read, do word search puzzles, enjoyed bingo and all the activities available at Ennoble, which she called home for the past seven years. Marilyn especially enjoyed visits from family and friends. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church, Bellevue, the Bellevue Order of Eastern Star and American Legion Auxiliary.
Preceding Marilyn in death were her grandparents; parents; and a nephew, John Anderson.
She is survived by her sister Jeannette (Jean) and brother-in-law Richard Anderson, of Marion, Iowa; nephews, Paul (Becky) Anderson, of Cedar Rapids, Mark (Kim) Anderson, of Daytona Beach, FL, and niece Tammie Anderson, of Alexandria, VA, in addition to great-nephews, Isaac and Ian Anderson, and great-niece, Alexa (Douglas) De Long, and children McKenzie, Carson and Annabelle, all of Cedar Rapids, as well as numerous cousins.
The family would like to thank the caregivers at Ennoble Rehab and Nursing Center, especially Mary and Anita, and the entire staff who provided care and assistance to Marilyn over the years. You were truly family to her, and each of you left an indelible mark on her heart, and we are grateful to you.
Memorial contributions may be given to the Activity Fund at Ennoble.
