Brianna M. Leach, 24, of Dubuque, Iowa passed away on March 16, 2020, at home.
Unfortunately, COVID-19 forced us to wait to come together and celebrate Brianna’s life with her family and share all of the happy times that we have spent with her. Her special event will be held on July 16, 2020, at the Oxus Grotto, 3011 Autumn Dr., Asbury, IA, from 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Anyone that knew and loved her is welcomed to attend. We will have a candle lighting at 8:30 p.m. Drinks and food on Bri.
Due to the restrictions of COVID-19, a private wake and funeral Mass were held on April 3, 2020, at St. Joseph Key West Church. Burial was in Mount Olivet Cemetery.
Brianna was born on April 10, 1995, at MercyOne Hospital in Dubuque, IA. Her parents are James “Jim” and Dawn (Meyer) Leach.
Brianna attended Table Mound Elementary, Hoover Elementary School, Eleanor Roosevelt Middle School and graduated from Hempstead High School in 2013. She was currently attending Northeast Iowa Community College.
She was employed at Area Residential Care as a Community Living Instructor and carried out their mission of empowering people with intellectual disabilities to achieve their highest quality of life. Brianna loved her job at ARC and treated the residents she cared for like family.
Brianna had a bigger heart than the average person. Her smile and bubbly personality lit up every room that she walked into. She loved spending time with her friends and being the “fun” big sister to all her little cousins. She adored and deeply loved her two nephews and she was so proud to be their Aunt Bri. She will be deeply missed by all who loved her and knew her. Our hearts will never be the same without her in our world.
She is survived by her mom and dad; her two older brothers, Adam J. Gross (Holly) and Cody J. Leach (Mackenzie Lenz); maternal grandparents, Karen A. (Meyer) Frank and Terry Frank; paternal grandparents, Deborah (Eudaley) and Jerry Jaeger; her aunts & uncles, Kelly and Mike Greenleaf, Stacy (godmother) and Jeff Kennedy, Bobbie and Bob Schueler and Corey and Jill Leach; her two nephews who she loved dearly, Jaxson and Asher Gross; her cousins, Cory and Kaci Greenleaf, Megan, Luke, Maci and Karli Kennedy, Jordan and Morgan Schueler and Natalie and Libby Leach; her godfather, Chris Schultz; and her beautiful puppy, Bella.
Preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Merlin J. Meyer; and her paternal grandfather, David O. Leach.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to her family to be distributed to ARC and the Dubuque Humane Society and other organizations that Brianna held dear to her heart.
We would like to thank all of our family and friends for being there for us with cards, food, texts and everything else we could ever need. We appreciate you all more than words can say. As Bri would always say, “Love you more.”