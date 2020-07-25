Most funeral homes and churches are practicing social distancing guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Please contact specific locations for more information.
John C. Bausch, Janesville, Wis. — Celebration of life: 1 to 5 p.m. today, J&J’s Sandbar, Cassville, Wis.
Mable L. Boelk, Dubuque — Visitation: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. today, Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Westview Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road.
Ronald G. Buxton Sr., Dubuque — 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 28, Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Monday, July 27, at the funeral home.
Edith L. Carey, Dubuque — Memorial service: 10 a.m. today, 685 Fremont Ave.
Phyllis W. Cooper, Dubuque — Services: 11 a.m. Monday, July 27, Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Westview Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Visitation: 10 a.m. Monday until the time of services at the funeral home.
Brenda K. Denn, Platteville, Wis. — Celebration of life: Noon to 3 p.m. today, Melby Funeral Home and Crematory, 1245 N. Water St., Platteville.
Allen A. Dryer, Otter Creek, Iowa — Celebration of life: 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 28, Carson Celebration of Life Center, Maquoketa, Iowa. Visitation: 10 to 11:15 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Paul M. Dunn, Cuba City, Wis. — Services: Noon Tuesday, July 28, Haudenshield Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Cuba City. Visitation: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday until time of services at the funeral home.
Jack Elrick, East Dubuque, Ill. — Graveside service: 2 p.m. Monday, July 27, Schapville Zion Presbyterian Church Cemetery, Schapville, Ill. Visitation: 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, July 26, Law-Jones Funeral Home, Elizabeth, Ill.
John C. Finzel, Dubuque — Services: 1 p.m. today, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3860 Asbury Road.
Carol A. Fossum, Dubuque — Gathering: 1 to 3 p.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road.
Herman C. Gorton, Dubuque — Services: 10:30 a.m. today, Grand View United Methodist Church. Visitation: 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. at the church.
Bruce A. Hartnett, Lancaster, Wis. — Graveside services: 11 a.m. today, Hillside Cemetery, Lancaster. Celebration of life: 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. today, Zippy’s, Lancaster.
Ilene M. Holthaus, Colesburg, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. today, Colesburg United Methodist Church. Visitation: 9 a.m. until time of services at the church.
Vernon A. Jansen, Cuba City, Wis. — Services: 10:30 a.m. today, Immaculate Conception Church, Kieler, Wis.
Alva F. Melchers, Anamosa, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. today, Wayne Zion Lutheran Church, Monticello, Iowa.
Ervin Nyberg, West Union, Iowa — Services: 3 p.m. Monday, July 27, Burnham-Wood-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, West Union. Visitation: 1 p.m. Monday until time of services at the funeral home.
Rev. John Porter, Dubuque — Graveside services: 10:30 a.m. today, Linwood Cemetery, 2736 Windsor Ave.
William M. Schneider, Savanna, Ill. — Celebration of life: 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 2, Law-Jones Funeral Home, Mount Carroll, Ill.
Joanne Strutt, McGregor, Iowa — Services: 10 a.m. today, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, McGregor.
Robert J. Thillman, Dubuque — Celebration of life: 1 to 4 p.m. today, 2341 Maplewood Drive, Asbury, Iowa.
Jimmy D. Tope, West Union, Iowa — Services: 3 p.m. today, West Union Cemetery.
Bill D. Winkler, Dubuque — Celebration of life: 1 to 4 p.m. today, American Legion Post 6, 1306 Delhi St.