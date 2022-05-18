GALENA, Ill. — David E. Smith, 88 passed away peacefully on November 29, 2021, at his home with his loved ones by his side. The funeral service will be held at 11 AM, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at the Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena where friends may gather after 10 AM until the time of service. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery; Galena where military honors will be accorded graveside by Galena VFW Post #2665 and American Legion Post #193.
He was born September 10, 1933, to Emory L. and Dorothy L. (Redfearn) Smith. David graduated from Galena High School with the class of 1951. He went to work at the Savanna Ordnance Depot before enlisting into the United States Air Force in 1952, where he served four years as a gunner, with the Flight Crew Strategic Air Command, before being honorably discharged in May 1956. David was employed by the Galena postal service for twenty-one years before his retirement in 1997. He was a member of the Elks for 42 years. David had been a loyal fan to his Chicago sports teams, Chicago Bears, Bulls, and Blackhawks, except for baseball, it was the St. Louis Cardinals. In his earlier years, he spent time sketching and drawing, fishing, gardening, picking morels, trips to Las Vegas, racetracks, and local casinos, working puzzles, crosswords, Sudoku, and jigsaws. David also enjoyed reading, especially the work of J.R.R. Tolkien and J.K. Rowling. He is survived by his daughter, Robin A. (William A.) Kelly of Galena, longtime companion, Marita K. Watson, of Galena, two sisters, Shirley Bishop and Janet (Dean) Martensen both of Marion, IA, his nieces and nephews, extended family, Ron (Karen) Stienstra, Randy (Janice) Watson, Nancy Hayes, and their children and grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, a son Timothy David Smith, and brother-in-law, the Reverend George Bishop as well as a dear family friend, Donald J. Temperly.
His family wishes to thank, Mary Koenig MD, Jenny, and the team at the Medical Associates Cancer Treatment Center, June Stine, Lisa Watson, Amelia Wilson, Pastor Dianne, with Hospice of Dubuque, and Furlong Funeral Chapel. Your care and kindness will never be forgotten.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.