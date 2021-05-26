PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Warren O. Nicholas, 90, of rural Platteville, died on Monday, May 24, 2021 at Southwest Health Center, Platteville.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Sunday, May 30, 2021, at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville. Burial will be at the Belmont Cemetery at a later date.
Friends may call from 11 a.m. until the time of the service on Sunday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the Warren Nicholas Memorial Fund, P.O. Box 245, Platteville, WI, 53818.
Warren was born on December 22, 1930, in Lafayette County, son of Oscar and Mary Katherine “Katie” (Rowe) Nicholas.
He was united in marriage to Delores M. “Dordy” Wehnke on August 3, 1957, at the Belmont Methodist Church. She preceded him in death on November 30, 2019.
Warren was a lifelong farmer in Belmont Township, a true “man of the land.”
He also worked at Lands End, Dodgeville.
Warren enjoyed playing cards, especially poker, black jack and smear. For many years, he bowled in the local bowling leagues.
He and Delores liked to travel, going on family vacations to Hayward, Wisconsin, wintering in Florida and bus trips, which often took him and “Dordy” to casinos.
He is survived by his two children, Judy Nicholas and her husband, Rick Federman, and James Nicholas; brother, Beryl Nicholas; and nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife; two sons, Mark and Scott; his parents; sister, Ruby Engelke and her husband, Paul; and brother, Walter “Buster” Nicholas and his wife, Marie.