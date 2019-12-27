Gordon “Bucko” Omarzu, 87, of Dubuque, died Tuesday, December 24, 2019, at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center.
Visitation will be from 2 until 4 p.m. on Sunday, December 29, 2019, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3860 Asbury Road.
Gordon was born May 3, 1932, in Virginia, Minn., the son of Louis and Fae (Wallgren) Omarzu. He married Jacqueline Main in 1960. She died in 2005.
He was a U.S. Navy Veteran, serving during the Korean War on the USS Philippine Sea. Following his military service, he was an elementary school teacher in Minnesota and California. After his wife’s death, he moved from California to Dubuque in 2006 to be closer to his son, Michael. He was a running back in college, a former high school football coach and an avid Minnesota Vikings fan.
Survivors include one son, Michael (Julia) Omarzu, of Dubuque; one brother, Allan (Barbara) Omarzu; and one sister, Dolly Tomonovich, of Virginia, Minn.
Besides his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Jack; and one sister, Sally.
The family would like to thank the cardiology department at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for their exceptional care.
Memorials may be sent to the Gary Sinise Foundation.
