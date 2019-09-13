Donald R. Sheldon, age 52, of Dubuque, was called home unexpectedly on August 26, 2019, at home.
To honor Don’s life, funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, September 14, 2019, at Behr Funeral Home, 1941 Main Street, with Rev. Tom C. Shinkle of Grandview United Methodist Church officiating. To celebrate Don’s life, family and friends may visit from 1 p.m. until time of services on Saturday at the funeral home.
Don was born on November 17, 1966, in Dubuque, son of Richard and Namie (Aoki) Sheldon.
Don was born and raised in Dubuque and attended Dubuque Senior High School. After high school, he attended cosmetology school in Dubuque and graduated in Chicago. Don put his considerable talents with hair color, styling and makeup application to good use, always taking great pride in making sure his clients looked their best when they left his chair. He was always in high demand, and women would line up just hoping to get an appointment time with him.
Don definitely had an artistic side, and he also enjoyed putting his special touch on interior design projects. He was united in marriage to Anne Lee in Dubuque, and they had two wonderful sons together. He would later go on to marry Nicole Smeathers in Dubuque.
We are saddened at the sudden and unexpected loss of Don from our lives, but we take some comfort in knowing that he is now resting in peace.
Those left to cherish Don’s memory include his two children, Ryan Sheldon, of Denver, Colo., and Blaine (Maggie McGonigle) Sheldon, of Chicago; his two grandsons, James and Hayes Sheldon, of Chicago; his wife, Nicole Sheldon, of Dubuque; his stepdaughter, Silver Losh, of Maquoketa, Iowa; his father, Richard Sheldon, of Dubuque; his brother, Timothy (Leah) Sheldon, of Dubuque; and his nephew and niece, Bryce and Brittany Sheldon, both of Dubuque.
Don was preceded in death by his mother, Namie Sheldon.
Memorials will be accepted by the family to be distributed among his favorite charities.
