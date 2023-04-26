SHERRILL, Iowa — Arleen E. Ouderkirk, age 80, of Sherrill, passed away at 2:05 p.m., on Sunday, April 23, 2023, at Stonehill Health Center. To honor Arleen’s life there will be a parish scripture service held at 1:00 p.m. Following the prayer service visitation will be held from 1:30 p.m. until 5:00 p.m., on Sunday, April 30, 2023, at Ss. Peter and Paul Church, Sherrill. Visitation will also be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of funeral services at 11:00 a.m., on Monday, May 1, 2023, at Ss. Peter and Paul Church, with Rev. Ronald G. Friedell officiating. Burial will be at a later date following cremation in Ss. Peter and Paul Cemetery. Behr Funeral Home is assisting the family. Please note that due to construction on the handicap ramp at church the front steps must be used at this time.

Arleen was born on September 25, 1942, in Grant County, Wisconsin, the daughter of Donald and Marie (Langkamp) Droessler.

