SHERRILL, Iowa — Arleen E. Ouderkirk, age 80, of Sherrill, passed away at 2:05 p.m., on Sunday, April 23, 2023, at Stonehill Health Center. To honor Arleen’s life there will be a parish scripture service held at 1:00 p.m. Following the prayer service visitation will be held from 1:30 p.m. until 5:00 p.m., on Sunday, April 30, 2023, at Ss. Peter and Paul Church, Sherrill. Visitation will also be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of funeral services at 11:00 a.m., on Monday, May 1, 2023, at Ss. Peter and Paul Church, with Rev. Ronald G. Friedell officiating. Burial will be at a later date following cremation in Ss. Peter and Paul Cemetery. Behr Funeral Home is assisting the family. Please note that due to construction on the handicap ramp at church the front steps must be used at this time.
Arleen was born on September 25, 1942, in Grant County, Wisconsin, the daughter of Donald and Marie (Langkamp) Droessler.
Arleen was united in marriage to the love of her life, H. “Fran” Ouderkirk, on August 8, 1964, in Tennyson, Wisconsin. Together they have been blessed with 58 wonderful years of marriage. Arleen was very involved with her community and was a member of Ss. Peter and Paul Church and the Dubuque Community School Retiree Association. She devoted her career to the school district as a secretary at Eisenhower School for 17 years and lastly at Sageville School for 11 years. She truly loved her calling working with the children. When she wasn’t curled up with a good book or crossword puzzle, Arleen and Fran liked spending time together in the great outdoors biking and enjoying the beauty of nature. She looked forward to the annual “Friday after Thanksgiving” hike. This year would have been the 50th anniversary of the hike. They always looked forward to spending time with family and friends and have enjoyed a 33 year association with the “BS” (bible studies) group. Arleen was a kind hearted woman who always gave of herself and had a smile and a big hug for everyone around her. She and Fran were an excellent example of how a married couple should care for each other. Arleen will be greatly missed by all whose lives she has touched throughout the years.
Those left to cherish Arleen’s memory include her husband, Fran Ouderkirk, Sherrill, IA; her brother, Gary (Deb) Droessler, Potosi, WI; her in-laws, Karen Droessler, Bettendorf, IA, Beanie Droessler, Potosi, WI, Den (Lisa) Ouderkirk, Moorhead, MN and Pat (John) Obermann, Dubuque, IA; a special niece, Kathy Vaughn, Dubuque, IA; and several nieces and nephews.
Arleen was preceded in death by her parents; 4 brothers, Merlin Droessler in infancy, Wayne Droessler, Terry Droessler and David Droessler; and her in-laws, Fr. Paul Ouderkirk, Phyllis (Gerry) Naumann, Jeanette (Jim) Schmitt.
Arleen’s family would like to thank the staff at Stonehill for their care and kindness.
In lieu of flowers the family will thankfully receive your support through greeting cards and memorials in Arleen’s memory which may be mailed to Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, Dubuque, Iowa 52001, Attn. Arleen Ouderkirk Family.
