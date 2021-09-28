Elvira A. Garrett Telegraph Herald Sep 28, 2021 32 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ASBURY, Iowa — Elvira A. Garrett, 96, of Asbury, died on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021.Visitation will be held from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, at Church of the Resurrection in Dubuque, where a Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:30 a.m.Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Cremation, of Dubuque, is assisting the family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Asbury-iowa Dubuque-county-iowa Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Search for ObituariesSearch our full archives for obituaries going as far back as our microfilm records. Reprints are delivered via email as PDF files. Search Archives Trending Today