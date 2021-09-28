ASBURY, Iowa — Elvira A. Garrett, 96, of Asbury, died on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021.

Visitation will be held from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, at Church of the Resurrection in Dubuque, where a Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:30 a.m.

Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Cremation, of Dubuque, is assisting the family.

