EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — Martin H. “Marty” Werner, 74, of East Dubuque, passed away at 8:10 p.m. Thursday, April 1, 2021, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, surrounded by his family, following complications from a stroke.
Marty was born on May 8, 1946, in Dubuque, the son of Eugene and Frances (Backer) Werner. He was a graduate of East Dubuque High School, class of 1964. Marty was united in marriage to Sherry Eigenberger on October 2, 1971, at St. Patrick’s Church in Dubuque.
He served in the U. S. Army, during the Vietnam War, from 1966 to 1968, serving in the Armored Division at Fort Hood, Texas, and the Missile Unit in Germany. Marty was employed at the John Deere Dubuque Works from 1971 to 2001, when he retired. He was a member of UAW Local #94. Marty previously worked for John Leibold’s gas station, and later operated Marty’s Auto Repair for 25 years behind his residence, which his brother John helped him construct. Following retirement, he worked for the TSA at Dubuque Regional Airport, was a board member for Jo-Carroll Energy for 14-years, serving in District #1, a former member of the Jo Daviess County Board and was currently on the East Dubuque City Council. Marty was a retired member of the East Dubuque Volunteer Fire Department.
He played pool league in East Dubuque, always was up for a good game of euchre with his brothers, he drove a race car at the Cordova, IL, drag racing track, enjoyed watching stock car racing, and built two racing cars. Marty enjoyed attending the Thursday night car show in East Dubuque, where he displayed his classic GMC Sierra Grande Truck. He took pride in his garden and was known for his tomatoes. Marty enjoyed riding on his John Deere Lawn Tractor and kept his lawn perfectly manicured. He recently purchased a fishing boat for him and his grandson, Zack. He participated in football and basketball while at East Dubuque High School and was a loyal Chicago Cubs and Bears fan. With his love of life, he checked something off his (bucket list) by skydiving at the age of 66 years old and was eager to do it again!
Marty worked tirelessly to see East Dubuque businesses grow and prosper.
Surviving are his wife, Sherry; two daughters, Laurie (Tavis) Virtue and Kim (Tony) Walker, both of Dubuque; five grandchildren, Zack, Lydia, Gideon, Kallie and Kira; one brother, Ron (Sue) Werner, of Davenport, IA; a sister, Kathy Ousley, of Dubuque; numerous nieces and nephews; and his in-laws, Mary (Rick) Donovan and Mary Jo Eigenberger, both of Dubuque.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Eugene and Frances; two brothers, John and Larry; and a sister, Mary Pat Hoffman.
Sherry, Laurie and Kim wish to thank the East Dubuque Area Ambulance, MercyOne E.R. staff, Air Care Helicopter Ambulance, and the E.R. staff and Neuro Surgical Team at the University of Iowa Hospital for the kind and compassionate care given to Marty and his family.
