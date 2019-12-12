Michael “Mike” J. Fincel, of Dubuque, born August 15, 1954, to Mike and Helen (Splinter) Fincel, passed away Monday, December 9, 2019.
A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, December 14, at Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 Kennedy Road. Funeral services will begin at 3 p.m.
Mike owned and operated F&S Radiator, “Best Place in Town to Take a Leak,” which was started by his father in 1947. Mike graduated from Wahlert in 1972. He also attended Loras College. Mike married Gail Nicol on June 24, 1978, and they had 42 great years together, full of many memories with family and friends. He was the proud father of Zachary, Dubuque, Emily (Mark) Coyle, Surprise, AZ, Andrew, Sterling, IL, and Elizabeth, Fort Worth, TX; and he said the two best days were when he became Papa to Liam and Kaley.
Mike is survived by his wife; kids; grandkids; sisters, Patty Frick, Oregon, Dianne (Mike) Schuver, MS, and Carole McGinnis, FL; sisters and brothers-in-law, Gary Nicol, TX, Chip (Mary) Nicol, FL, Mark (Vi) Nicol, WI, June (Jason) Lester, IA, Mary (Matt) Belt, Alaska; mother-in-law, Helen (Nicol) Thielen, Dubuque; he is also survived by many nieces and nephews, whom he cherished along with many cousins, who he had special bonds and enjoyed spending time with; Mike was also blessed to have some very special friends, who helped him through life’s daily challenges.
Besides his parents, Mike was preceded in death by his sister, Vicky Osthoff; numerous cousins, aunts, uncles and fathers-in-law, Glen Nicol and Harry Thielen.
A Michael J. Fincel Memorial Fund has been established.
The family would like to truly thank the Dubuque Police and Fire Department along with the Chaplain and ER Staff at MercyOne for their help, care and concern.