HIAWATHA, Iowa — Lynn Marie Tangen, 55, of Hiawatha, Iowa, died Sunday, January 19, 2020, at her home in Hiawatha.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at Stavanger Lutheran Church in Ossian, Iowa, with Rev. Terry Landsgard as the officiant. There will be a one-hour visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. before services at the church on Saturday. Inurnment will follow at Stavanger Lutheran Cemetery in Ossian, Iowa. Memorials may be made to Stavanger Lutheran Church or His Hands Ministry. Schmitz-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Ossian, Iowa, is helping the family with arrangements.