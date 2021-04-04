DICKEYVILLE, Wis. — Pauline M. Droessler, 84, of Dickeyville, died Saturday, March 20, 2021, at Luther Manor Grand Meadows, Asbury, Iowa.
Private family services, which include immediate and extended family members only, will take place Thursday, April 8, 2021, at Holy Ghost Church, Dickeyville. There will be a visitation from 9 to 10:15 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m., with Rev. Bernard Rott officiating. Services will be live-streamed through Facebook on the funeral home page. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
The family requests you utilize masks during the duration of your visit in the church and that you practice social distancing.
Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Cuba City is assisting the family.
Pauline was born on November 14, 1936, in Cassville, Wisconsin, the daughter of Otto and Emma (Junk) Valentine. She married Gerald “Jerry” Wiest on February 17, 1958, at St. Charles’ Church in Cassville, Wisconsin. He preceded her in death on December 15, 1994. She married John “Jack” Droessler on May 24, 1997, at Holy Ghost Church in Dickeyville.
Pauline was a member of Holy Ghost Parish, where she was a lector and communion minister. She was a member of the Holy Ghost Choir for 54 years, and sang with the Sinsinawa Choir where she enjoyed performing “The Messiah”. Pauline passed on her love of music and the arts to her children and grandchildren. She loved to spend time playing games, cards, watching movies, cooking, crocheting, reading and laughing with her grandchildren. Pauline’s selfless giving of love and her time for her grandchildren will live on. Pauline also had a deep love for her nieces, nephews and siblings. She will be greatly missed by all.
Survivors include her husband, Jack; a daughter, Sharon (John) Trochlell, Oregon, WI; two sons, Ron (Jody) Wiest, Dickeyville, and Reverend Gregory Wiest, C.S.R., Minneapolis; a stepson, Kim (Coleen) Droessler, Bloomington, IN; a sister, Doris McLimans, Fennimore, WI; three sisters-in-law, Carol Wiest, Asbury, Judy Valentine, Lancaster, WI, and Coletta Wegmann, Bloomington, WI; a brother-in-law, Martin (Dolores) Wiest, Cassville; and five grandchildren, Rachel Trochlell, Alex Trochlell, Jocelyn (Joseph) Rosandich, Bryce Wiest and Brody Wiest.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Jerry; two sisters, Helen Driscoll and Rosemary Laufenberg; a brother, Paul Valentine; five brothers-in-law, Eugene Wiest, Oscar Wegmann, Raymond McLimans, Larry Driscoll and Lee Laufenberg; a stepdaughter, Deb Kaiser; and a stepson, Glenn Droessler.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Luther Manor Grand Meadows, Dr. Mark Moore and Hospice of Dubuque.
In lieu of flowers, a Pauline M. Droessler Memorial Fund has been established. Memorials may be sent to Casey-McNett Funeral Home, 123 N. Jackson St., Cuba City, WI, 53807.