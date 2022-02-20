PEOSTA, Iowa — Shirley C. Welter, 85 of Peosta, Iowa, passed away Friday, February 18, 2022, at Hawkeye Care Center in Dubuque
Shirley was born October 18, 1936, in Dubuque, Iowa, daughter of Elmer and Elsie (Vogt) Miller. She is a graduate of Immaculate Conception Catholic School in Dubuque, Iowa. On June 23, 1956, she was united in marriage to Donald Welter at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Dubuque, Iowa. He preceded her in death on July 18, 2005.
She was employed at the Galena Glove and Mitten Factory in Dubuque, for several years and later at Clinton Engine in Maquoketa, Iowa.
Shirley was a proud 56-year member of the Peosta community, where she was also a member of the St. John the Baptist Parish in Peosta, and the Tri-State Antique and Classic Car Club for several years. She was loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, who truly adored spending time with her family. She also enjoyed Classic Cars, Panda Bears, flowers, especially Roses.
She is survived by nine children, Kim (Mark) Willis of Farley, Kathy (Jim) Mackedanz of Dubuque, Karen (David) Robertson of Urbandale, Kenny Welter of Dubuque, Kevin (Janice) Welter and Kent (Cindy)Welter both of Farley, Kurt Welter of Dubuque, Kelly (Tanya) Welter of Graf, Kris (Dave) Koutsky of Milan, IL; 22 grandchildren, Dawn (Chris) Reiff, Jeff (Brittney) Willis and Brian (Janel) Willis, Kayla (Noah) Johnson, Katie (Jeff) Showalter-Wenzel, Jamie Mackedanz, Jennifer (Randy) Hill, Gary Robertson (Chelsea) Tanya Welter (Blake), Tabatha Schoenberger, Ryan and Jacob Welter, Brandon (Penny) Welter, Nicholas Welter, Tanner Simon (Kayla Jo), Kirsten Welter (Grant), Joshua Bries (Cheyenne), Alyssa Bries (Josh) Aaron Bries (Mackenzie), Tyler Koutsky (Maddie), Brittany (Joey) Kensinger, Austin (Brittany) Koutsky; 30 great grandchildren and two on the way; one great great grandson; and one brother Bruce (Bonnie) Miller of Fort Wayne, IN.
She is also preceded by her parents; one sister, Ora (Melvin) Schmidt and a special friend, Donnie Soppe; twin great grandsons, Carson and Carter Willis.
The family would like to thank the staff at Hawkeye care center and Hospice of Dubuque for all the wonderful care given to Shirley.
