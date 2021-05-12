KEY WEST, Iowa — Faye E. Hoffman, 70, of Key West, died peacefully at home on Friday, May 1, surrounded by family, after 40 years of coping with complications related to MS.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 15, at St. Joseph Key West Church, with Father Rodney Allers officiating. Family and friends may gather from 9:30 a.m. until time of Mass at the church. Burial will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery. Please remember to wear your mask and, if you are unable to attend, a live stream of the funeral Mass will be on Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory’s Facebook page.
Faye was born on June 29, 1950, in Dubuque, Iowa, the daughter of Donald and Frances (Feltes) Tauke. She graduated from Wahlert High School in 1968, attended the University of Iowa and graduated with honors from Loras College with a BA in Accounting in 1973. From 1971-1973, Faye worked part-time at Woodward Communications. Upon graduation she was hired full-time as Accountant/Credit Manager for Woodward until she retired due to her disability in 1990.
She married Robert V. Hoffman on April 11, 1970 at St. Columbkille Church.
Upon her college graduation, Bob and Faye became the first married couple to graduate from the recently turned co-ed Loras College.
Faye was involved with United Way of Dubuque for 38 years, serving as Budget Examiner, Budget Committee Chairperson, Chairperson of the Board of Trustees and Executive Committee.
Faye’s lifetime love of horses, especially Arabians, led to the purchase of 28 acres outside of Key West. She and her husband bred and raised Arabians for many years.
She was a member of the Dubuque Arboretum and thoroughly enjoyed working with Bob to grow their own vegetables, fruits and flowers.
Faye is survived by her husband of 51 years, Robert; her daughter, Sara Haht, of Cedar Rapids; her son Jeremy (Hilary) Hoffman, of Dubuque; her grandchildren, Damek and Addison Haht and Caleb (C.J.) and Elyza Hoffman; her brothers, Dale (Mary) Tauke, of Lake Forrest, Ill., and Bob (Julie) Tauke, of Dubuque; brothers and sisters-in-law, John (Sue) Hoffman, Kathy (John) Jeidy, Ed Hoffman, Nancy (Fred Wallace) Tauke, Bill (Julie) Hoffman, Laura (Brian) Barry, Andy Hoffman, Nick (Carol) Hoffman, Mark Hoffman; and many nieces and nephews.
Faye was preceded in death by her parents, Donald and Frances Tauke, her father- and mother-in-law Robert B. and LaVonne F. Hoffman; brother, Steven Tauke; son-in-law, Adam Haht; and nephew Christopher Tauke.
In lieu of flowers, a Faye E. Hoffman memorial fund has been established to donate proceeds to her favorite charities.
The family would like to thank Hospice of Dubuque especially Betsy, Nichole, Cindy and Stephanie; they would also like to thank Dr. Brian Sullivan, Dr. John Dolehide and Dr. Laurie Garms for all their wonderful care they gave to Faye.
