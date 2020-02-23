Sister Joan Stritesky, BVM (Magdaletta), 91, of 1130 Carmel Drive, Dubuque, Iowa, died Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at Caritas Center.
Visitation will be from 9 to 10:15 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, in Marian Hall Chapel. Sharing of Memories will be at 10:15 a.m., followed immediately by the Mass of Christian Burial. Burial will be in Mount Carmel Cemetery.
Sister Joan was an elementary teacher and/or principal in Des Moines and Council Bluffs, Iowa; Rock Island, Ill.; Memphis, Tenn.; Boulder, Colo.; and San Francisco. She ministered as an educational consultant for the Diocese of Memphis, the director of elementary schools for the Archdiocese of Denver; and a counselor for the Family Life Office of the Diocese of Des Moines. She was a religious education instructor in Elmwood, Ill., and served the congregation as coordinator of BVM Associate Program.
She was born on May 6, 1928, in Chicago to Frank W. and Gertrude Hagerty Stritesky. She entered the BVM congregation Sept 8, 1946, from Mary Queen of Heaven Parish, Cicero, Ill. She professed first vows on March 19, 1949, and final vows on Aug. 15, 1954.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Muriel Stritesky and June Kowal; and brothers, Robert and John Stritesky.
She is survived by a sister, Shirley Boone, Irving, Texas; nieces; nephews; and the Sisters of Charity, BVM, with whom she shared life for 73 years.
Memorials may be given to Sisters of Charity, BVM Support Fund, 1100 Carmel Drive, Dubuque, IA, 52003 or online at https://www.bvmsisters.org/support_donate.cfm.
Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Homes, 2659 John F Kennedy Road, Dubuque, Iowa, 52002, is in charge of arrangements.