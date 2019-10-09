Donald John Balk, 84, of Dubuque, died Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at his home, surrounded by his family.
Visitation will follow a 3 p.m. prayer service until 7 p.m. on Friday, October 11, 2019, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3860 Asbury Road. A Memorial Mass for Don will be at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 12, 2019, at the Church of the Resurrection, with Rev. Father Phil Gibbs as the Celebrant. Burial will be in Resurrection Cemetery in Dubuque.
Born February 28, 1935, in Pittsville, Wis., he was the son of Ulrich and Rose Weinfurter Balk. On April 21, 1956, he married Patricia Meehan at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Dubuque. She passed away June 16, 2006.
Don was a carpenter and also worked at Dubuque Packing Company through all of their changes, where he retired from after 43 years.
He was a member of Church of the Resurrection for 56 years. He was an avid Chicago Cubs fan, enjoyed gardening, westerns, wrestling, deer hunting and playing pool, and cherished time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Survivors include his children, Kathy (Patrick) Hickson, of Dubuque, Randy (Sharon) Balk, of Davenport, Iowa, Ricky (Heidi) Balk, of La Motte, Iowa, Kim (Kenney) Schmitt, of Asbury, Iowa, and Rodney (Stephanie) Balk, of Dubuque; 13 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; three brothers, Floyd, Francis and Ronald Balk, all of Cresco; and one sister, Patricia (Butch) Melver, of Cresco; plus several nieces and nephews; and his special friend, Pat, of Hopkinton, Iowa.
Besides his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents, six brothers and three sisters.
The family would like to extend a special thank-you to the Hospice of Dubuque, especially nurses Amy and Peggy, Dr. Liaboe and his nurse, Trish, and Dr. Ringold.
