Ambrose A. Kruser, 88 of Dubuque, passed away Friday, November 13, 2020, at MercyOne Dubuque Hospital.
He was born on November 30, 1931, in Hazel Green, WI. He was the son of Frank and Pearl (Loeffelholz) Kruser, and 1 of 7 children. After school and working on the family farm, he was drafted in the U.S. Army in 1953, and served until 1955. He worked at the Dubuque Packing Company for 26 years, and then at Merchants Delivery Service for 10 years. After retirement, he spent the next 25 winters in Yuma, Arizona.
Ambrose is survived by his wife of 63 years, Rosie Kruser; his children, Karen (Pat) O’Malley, Kathy Rainey, Kim Kruser, Kenny (Kimberly) Kruser, Kelly Kruser, Karla (Brian) Wolf, Kristie Kruser, Kerry (Dan) Walker; 8 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; his sister, Rose Mary Moore; and brothers, Merlin and Bob.
Ambrose is preceded in death by his parents, Frank & Pearl, his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Peter and Edna Loeffelholz; his sister, Doris; brothers, Alan and Tom brothers-in-law, Robert Moore and Vernon Bastian; sisters-in-law Elaine and Shirley Kruser and Pauline Bastian.
The family would like to thank Jon Baker, Marvin Ney and all the staff at MercyOne Dubuque.
In honor of Ambrose’s wishes, no public visitation or service will be held. His family will celebrate his life and graveside military honors at a later date. Please visit www.leonardfuneralhome.com to leave online condolences and view a tribute of Ambrose’s life.