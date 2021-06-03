George Brandel Jr., 85, of Dubuque, died Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at Luther Manor in Dubuque.
The Funeral Service for George will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 4, 2021, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Cremation Service, with Deacon John Stierman officiating.
Visitation will be held before the service from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery in Dubuque. The service will be livestreamed on Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home’s Facebook page and will also be available to view later at www.hskfhcares.com.
George was born January 2, 1936, in Dubuque, the son of George Brandel Sr. and Dorothy Haupert.
He worked at Caradco and then at St. Regis Paper Company as a machine operator.
He was a member of Holy Spirit Parish — Holy Trinity Catholic Church.
Survivors include one niece, Suzanne (Richard) Roussel, of Dubuque; one nephew, Donald Boll, of Dubuque; two great-nieces, Lindsay Roussel and Melissa Roussel; and one great-great-nephew, Cayden Rozinek.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a half-brother, Robert (Veronica) Duehr; and a half-sister, Donna “Mick” ( Sylvester) Boll.
The family thanks Luther Manor and Hospice of Dubuque for taking special care of George.
