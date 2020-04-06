Suzanne “Sue” Catherine (Schwartz) Hanselmann, 76, of Dubuque, passed away at ManorCare Health Services on April 3, 2020.
In keeping with Governor Reynolds’ executive order on March 17, 2020, prohibiting events of more than 10 people, a private graveside service will be held for immediate family only at Linwood Cemetery. The family will plan a public memorial celebration of her life at some time in the future, which will be announced.
Suzanne was born June 19,1943, in Mandan, ND, to Gilbert and Esther (Rudolph) Schwartz. She grew up in Jamestown, ND, with her sister, JoAnne, and brother, Mark, and graduated from Jamestown High School. She married her only true love Roger Hanselmann on August 5, 1961, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Jamestown, ND, and celebrated over 58 years of marriage. Living in Dubuque, Suzanne and Roger lovingly raised their seven children, including two sets of twins. The family was sealed for time and all eternity in the Washington, D.C., Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on November 20, 1979. She loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her unconditional love and support made her the great matriarch of our family.
Suzanne was known for her powerful spiritual strength, her ability to empathize with others and her patience. She was an excellent cook and is leaving many wonderful family recipes for her posterity. She suffered from many physical challenges, but never lost her capacity to love.
Those left to honor her memory include her husband Roger; children Frederick (Sandy) Hanselmann, of Bristol, VA, Karen (Hale) Hawbecker, of Dumfries, VA, Richard (Amber) Hanselmann, of Dubuque, IA, Rachel (John) Ashby, of Virginia Beach, VA, Sarah Hanselmann, of Dubuque, IA, David (Raetchel) Hanselmann, of Provo, UT, and Daniel (Brittney) Hanselmann, of Dubuque, IA; 10 grandchildren, Jerry (LeeAnn) Hanselmann, Brian (Lisa) Comer, Marcus (Allison) Hanselmann, Dustin (Mandi) Hanselmann, Anna Hanselmann, Michael Hanselmann, JT Ashby, Elise Ashby, Nathan Hanselmann and Nora Hanselmann; six great-grandchildren; brother, Mark (Shirley) Schwartz, of Chandler, AZ; and sister, JoAnne (Paul) Chamberlin, of Mendota Heights, MN; sisters-in-law, Gerda (Eugene) Chappell and Anne (Herbert) Hanselmann; and brother-in-law, Robert (Irma) Cartigny.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Gertrude and George Klinge, Elsbeth Williams, Herbert Hanselmann, Julie and Harold Morgan, Irma Cartigny, Ralph Hanselmann, Frieda and Leonard Rudolph, Eugene Chappell and Harry Williams.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.
