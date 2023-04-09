WATERLOO, Iowa — George William Tharp, of Waterloo, passed away on Sunday, March 26, 2023 at Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo, IA.

He was born in Dubuque, IA on June 23, 1937, the son of George Albert Tharp and Ruth Lillian Emma Rusch (Mecklenburg). He married Mary Pavlench (Booty) in Gary, Indiana, on August 24, 1959. They had three daughters: Gretchen (Kimble) Bromley of Pelican Rapids, MN; Shelley (Robert) Payton of Flower Mound, TX; and Rachel (Donald) Cheeney of Cedar Falls, IA. They later divorced.

