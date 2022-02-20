ASBURY, Iowa — Carol Jean Kifer, 71, of Asbury, IA went home to the loving arms of Jesus on February 17, 2022, in the care of hospice at home.
Family and friends will celebrate her life Tuesday, February 22 at Grand View United Methodist Church, 3342 John Wesley Drive, Dubuque. Visitation will be from 9 to 10:15 a.m., a service at 10:30, with lunch following. The service will be live streamed on the church’s YouTube channel and website. The family will gather at a later date for a private interment. Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Rd. Dubuque is assisting the family.
Carol was born November 12, 1950 in Madison, WI, the daughter of Gertrude (Herbrand) Brager and William Brager. She graduated from UW Platteville and married her love of 49 years, Darrell Kifer, of Dubuque, IA. She was a member of Grandview United Methodist Church.
Carol worked in many capacities over the years: school teacher, legal secretary, income tax preparer, and real estate abstractor to name some. Her favorites were those where she helped people. At the non-profit agency, TASC, she helped disabled people develop skills to increase their independence. She cared for the elderly through a home health agency, and she was a hospice volunteer. While learning to live with her own grief, she authored a book for grieving parents, Left Behind, A Mother’s Grief. She was a Certified Reflexology Practitioner and enjoyed helping her clients decrease stress and advance their well-being.
Carol shared a special bond with her church cell sisters, studying the Bible, praying, and appreciating life together.
Most of all, Carol loved being a mother, grandmother, and a great-grandmother. Carol cherished the time she spent with them.
She is survived by her husband, Darrell, son, Jeff (Mary,) four grandchildren, Halley, Shauna, Madison, and Tyson, and three great grandchildren, Maverick, Shawn and Avery. Her brother, Dennis Brager (Jackie) of Wisconsin, and her sister, Sher Brager (John Opolka) of Florida, and many nieces and nephews survive her. She will be greatly missed by her Mother-In-Law Fern and her husband, Paul Bies of Andrew, IA, her step-father, Jerry Haglund of Mount Horeb, WI, and her step-mother Janet Brager, of The Villages, FL.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her daughter, Krista Lin.
Memorials can be given to Hospice of Dubuque and The Avery Foundation, Dubuque.
The family is so grateful to Hospice of Dubuque staff, Dr Engelman, the staff at Medical Associates, and Carol’s cell sisters for their loving care and support.