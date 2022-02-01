Marilyn R. Stochl Telegraph Herald Feb 1, 2022 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — Marilyn R. Stochl, 64, of East Dubuque, died on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022.Arrangements are pending.Miller Funeral Home, of East Dubuque, is assisting the family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags East-dubuque-ill Jo-daviess-county-ill Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Search for ObituariesSearch our full archives for obituaries going as far back as our microfilm records. Reprints are delivered via email as PDF files. Search Archives Trending Today Authorities: Darlington teacher repeatedly sexually assaulted student Authorities: 2 arrested after half-pound of meth found during Dubuque Co. traffic stop Closure impacting traffic on busy Dubuque roadway Short stretch of heavily traveled Dubuque street closed for 5 weeks Authorities discover potentially deadly opioid mixture 'Gray Death' in tri-state area