Jane Celeste Corbett Singsank, 100, of Dubuque, formerly of Burlington died Tuesday, August 31, 2021, at the MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center.
The Mass of Christian Burial for Jane will be 11:00 am Friday, September 10, 2021, at Cathedral of St. Raphael with Rev. Monsignor Thomas E. Toale as the Celebrant. Visitation will be one hour prior to the time of the service at Cathedral of St. Raphael. The mass will be live streamed on Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home’s Facebook page and will also be available to view later at www.hskfhcares.com. Burial will be 11:00 am Saturday, September 11, 2021, in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Burlington.
Jane was born May 8, 1921, in Dubuque the daughter of John P. and Clotilda (Tilly) Burke Corbett. On June 5, 1948, she married Dr. Clarence Leander Singsank in St. Raphael Cathedral in Dubuque. He died June 13, 1994.
Jane was a homemaker. She enjoyed gardening, canning fruits and vegetables from her garden, and sewing clothes for her children. She was an avid volunteer with Mercy Hospital, running the Holiday Market and working in the gift shop, leading St. John’s PTA, and leading several Cub Scout packs and Girl Scout troops.
She was a member of Cathedral of St. Raphael in Dubuque and St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Burlington.
Survivors include two daughters, Barbara Gorman of Arlington Heights, IL, and Kathleen (Richard) Bertram of CO; one son, Richard Singsank of Dallas, TX; grandchildren, Kerry (Ryan) Huber, Sean (Nikki) Gorman, Kelly Pilcher, Bryan (Sydney) Pilcher; and five great-grandchildren.
Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents, one daughter, Susan Pilcher, one son, Donald Singsank; three brothers, James Corbett, Paul Corbett, and Jack Corbett; three sisters, Stella Hedrick, Martha Corbett and Marcella Corbett; one brother-in-law, Ralph Hedrick, and three sisters-in-law, Lucille Corbett, Velma Corbett and Rose Corbett.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society, Hospice of Dubuque, or other hospice of your choice.