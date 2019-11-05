SINSINAWA, Wis. — Sister Mary (Mary Henry) Montgomery, OP, died Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at St. Dominic Villa.
Her funeral Mass will be at the Sinsinawa Motherhouse at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, November 6, 2019. The remembering service will be there at 6:30 p.m. today.
Sister Mary served as teacher, director of religious education, principal and adult education coordinator. With zeal, she ministered as director of elementary education and co-superintendent in the Baltimore Archdiocese, superintendent of Catholic schools in the Madison Diocese, executive director of Sinsinawa Mound in Sinsinawa, and director of pastoral planning in the Dubuque Archdiocese.
In 1937, Mary Letitia was born in Chicago to Edward and Mary (Gibbs) Montgomery. Surviving are a sister, Helen Carroll; nieces, nephews and her Dominican Sisters. Hoffmann-Schneider and Kitchen Funeral Home is handling arrangements.