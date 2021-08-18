TOLEDO, Iowa — Peter Paul “Pete” Zmolek, 97, passed away Sunday, August 15, 2021 at Sunny Hill Care Center in Tama.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, August 21, 2021 at 10:30 AM at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Tama with Father Michael McAndrew and Deacon Stan Upah as officiants. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in Toledo. Visitation will be held Friday, August 20, 2021, from 5-7 PM at Kruse-Phillips Funeral Home in Tama.
Peter was born on October 30, 1923, in rural Tama, County, Iowa, the son of Frank and Agnes (Dvorak) Zmolek.
Peter served his country as an air traffic controller in the U.S. Army Air Corps during World War II.
On October 15, 1946, he married Phyllis Novotny in Traer, Iowa. Together they had six children. She passed away in 1978. On October 12, 1979, he married Geraldine Gettle Plum at the St. Patrick Catholic Church in Tama.
Pete formerly owned and operated Coast to Coast in Toledo and prior to that he farmed. He was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Tama, Knights of Columbus, a 50 plus year member of the American Legion, and a former Lions Club member. Pete was a volunteer on the Ambulance crew in Toledo for many years as well as many other local organizations. He served on the Garwin School Board and Toledo City Council. He and Geraldine enjoyed their cabin at Holiday Lake entertaining family and friends for many years. They were active in card clubs playing 500. They also did a lot of traveling over the years and by bus was their favorite. Pete was a diehard Cubs fan and their World Series win was a highlight for him.
Survivors include his wife, Geraldine of Toledo; his children, Kathy Condon of Broomfield, CO, Darrell (Judy) Zmolek of Dubuque, Pat Zimmer of Aurora, CO, Marcia (Tyler) Forman of Boulder, CO, Colleen (Mark) Springer of Marshalltown, and Tom Zmolek of Des Moines; two stepchildren, Roger Plum of Adel, and Pam Scalise of Urbandale; seven grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceding him in death were his parents; his first wife, Phyllis; siblings, Frank and Charlie Zmolek, Agnes Dostal, and Blanche Upah; and son-in-law, Joe Scalise.
Memorials may be directed to Toledo Ambulance Service or St. Patrick Catholic Church.