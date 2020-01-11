FENNIMORE, Wis. — Florence G. Friederick, age 91, of Fennimore, passed away on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at Hawkeye Care Center, in Asbury, Iowa.
She was born on November 15, 1928, in Key West, Iowa, the daughter of William and Florence (Heacock) Kress. Florence was united in marriage to Ralph Friederick on October 27, 1948, in Key West, Iowa. Florence and Ralph farmed outside Fennimore for much of their lives. She loved being on the farm working next to her husband and children each day. Florence enjoyed raising her family and supporting them. She adored the addition of grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Florence enjoyed music throughout her entire life, singing in a band when she was young and teaching herself to yodel, play the accordion and the harmonica. She was a great cook and baker, liked working on embroidery and loved to play cards. Florence was a member of the St. Mary’s Catholic Church and the Altar Sodality, the church Prayer Chain and past member of the Hampshire Board. Florence had a lasting impression on many people and her wonderful smile along with her jolly laugh will forever be forever cherished.
Florence is survived by her 12 children, Leroy Friederick, of Fennimore, Bev (Ron) Becwar, of Gays Mills, Diane Duffey, of Platteville, Ron (Sandy) Friederick, of Muscoda, Cindy (Bob) Lund, of Fennimore, Marvin (Rita) Friederick, of Lancaster, John (Julie) Friederick, of Fennimore, Joan Friederick, of Fennimore, Madonna (Dave) Johnston, of DeWitt, IA, Bryan (Jen) Friederick, of Fennimore, Karen (Bill) Reynolds, of Platteville, Loran (Carrie) Friederick, of Fennimore; daughter-in-law, Sue Friederick, of Fennimore; 40 grandchildren; 65 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; 23 grandchildren outlaws; along with several special nieces and nephews.
Florence was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ralph; three children, Mary, Roger and Dennis Friederick; granddaughter, Bridget Lund; great-granddaughter, Taylor Bender; and her father and mother-in-law, LeRoy and Mary Friederick.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, January 13, 2020, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Fennimore with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Larson Family Funeral Home in Fennimore where a Parish Rosary will be said at 6 p.m. on Sunday. A visitation will also be held from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home on Monday.
In lieu of plants and flowers a memorial fund is being established in loving memory of Florence G. Friederick.
