WATERLOO, Iowa — William James (Bill) Trumpp, 70 years old, died August 12, 2019, at UnityPoint-Allen Hospital in Waterloo, Iowa, following a sudden illness.
Bill was born in Dubuque on May 7, 1949, living at home with his family in Dubuque until 1961, and then in Waterloo until his father’s death in 1980. He was placed at the Black Hawk Care Facility in February 1981. Bill moved to Country View, now called Pillar of the Cedar Valley, in January 1986, residing there for the remainder of his life. Bill attended Vinton School for the Blind and River Hills School before his placement. He was also enrolled in the Center for Community Involvement (CCI) since 1981.
A big fan of country music, he could often be found listening to music in his favorite rocking chair.
He was preceded in death by his father, William Edward Trumpp, in 1980; his mother, Marian E. Flanigan Trumpp, in 1992; and a brother, Joseph Edward Trumpp, in 1961.
He is survived by a sister, Kaye Ellen Trumpp Coughlin, of Arizona; a brother-in-law, John W. Coughlin, of Colorado; a brother, Timothy John Trumpp (Susan P. Morrison), of Waterloo; nephews, David William Coughlin (Kristin E. Hutson), of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Mark Richard Coughlin, of Colorado; a great-niece, Claire E. Coughlin, of Cedar Rapids; and a great-nephew, Daniel R. Coughlin, of Cedar Rapids.
Special thanks to the people at Pillar of the Cedar Valley and Permanent Planning who knew, cared for and loved Bill.
A private ceremony will be held at a later date. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service is assisting the family.
