Edward “Eddie” Bechen, 65, of Dubuque, died Friday, December 27, 2019, at Hillcrest Residential Care Facility.
Visitation will be from 4 until 7 p.m. on Monday, December 30, 2019, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3860 Asbury Road. The Mass of Christian Burial for Eddie will be at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at Holy Spirit Parish, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 2215 Windsor Avenue, with Rev. Father Mark Kwenin as the Celebrant. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery in Dubuque.
Edward was born December 8, 1954, in Dubuque, the son of Olin M. and Helen Marie Block Bechen.
He was a member of Holy Spirit Parish, Sacred Heart Catholic Church. He loved Legos, drawing and family outings. He looked forward to his outings with Sue from Hillcrest.
Those left to honor his memory include his siblings, Debbie (Mike) Leach, John (Sandy) Bechen, Terri (Chuck) Lynch, all of Dubuque, Mike (Laurie) Bechen and Jean (Jerry) Kirton, both of LaMotte, Iowa; 12 nieces and nephews, Stacey Gednalski, Steve Leach, Bobbi Stevens, Cindy Conrad, Jay Kirton, Carrie Eggers, Jason Bechen, Jim Bechen, Jared Bechen, Keith Bechen, Kellie Carr, and Melissa Bechen; and several great nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents; and one brother, Kevin
A special thank-you to Hillcrest Residential Care Facility, especially Sue for the years of loving care, and Paramount Ambulance Service for all their care.
