Dale Marshall, 51, of Dubuque, died on Tuesday, December 10, 2019.
A visitation will be held from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, December 28, at Mueller Memorial Chapel in Linwood Cemetery. Burial will immediately follow.
Dale was born on August 27, 1968, in Dubuque, the son of Alvin and Shirley (Thein) Marshall. He enjoyed spending time with his four legged loyal companion, Ruby.
He is survived by his children, Autumn and Trevan; grandchildren; mother, Shirley; and siblings, Roxanne (Ron) Kinsella, Kevin, Jimmie (Carolyn Stierman-Marshall) and Frank (Jeannie); and his dog, Ruby.
He was preceded in death by his father.