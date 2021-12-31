HIAWATHA, Iowa — Julie Schlueter, 55, of Hiawatha and formerly of Guttenberg, died on Monday, Dec. 27, 2021.

Visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 3, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Guttenberg, where service will follow.

Tuecke-Allyn Funeral Home, of Guttenberg, is assisting the family.

