BERNARD, Iowa — Donald Maxwell Furuseth, 90, of Bernard, Iowa, passed away on Monday, December 6, 2021 at River Bend Retirement Community in Cascade.
A celebration of life will begin at 11 a.m. on Monday, December 13, 2021, with a visitation from 9-11 a.m. at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, Dubuque, Iowa. Burial will follow at the Dubuque Memorial Gardens with military honors by Dubuque Marine Corps League, and Epworth’s American Legion John White Post 650. The family encourages mask wearing when attending.
Donald was born on March 15, 1931 in Nashua, Iowa to Oscar and Neva (Coburn) Furuseth. He graduated from high school in Willow Springs, Missouri. He then went on to serve in the United States Marine Corps from 1951-1954 in Korea. On January 17, 1959, Donald married Nancy Harberg at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, Iowa. He was employed as a long-distance semi-driver, and was a member of Teamster when he drove for Ruan Transportation Management Systems. He was also a member of the American Legion John White Post 650.
After his family, his next love was the open road. He enjoyed good times with friends and family, and was always there to lend a helping hand whenever needed.
He is survived by his four daughters Susie (Don) Naderman of LaMotte, IA, Julie (Brian) Goetzinger of Maquoketa, IA, Wendy (Randy) Bergfeld of Cascade, IA, and Cindy (John) Peacock of Dubuque; 12 grandchildren Becky (Paul) Nowachek, Rachel and Amanda Naderman, Bridget (Michael Nims), Brittany, Brielle, Brianna Goetzinger, Heather (Justin) Goedken, Hunter (Rachel Pasker) Bergfeld, Ashley McAvan, Cody (Katlyn) Peacock, Abby (Chad) Dye; 12 great-grandchildren Emmett and Sam Nowachek, Bennett Goetzinger, Emma and Coy Goedken, Jazlynn and Jace Peacock, Calvin and Max McAvan, Madalynn Parker, Greenlee Peacock, and Wyatt Dye; and two sisters-in-law Pat and Margaret Furuseth.
He is preceded in death by his wife Nancy; his parents; mother and father-in-law; brothers Owen, Dean, and Leslie Furuseth; brother-in-law Art Harberg; sisters-in-law Lorrain Furuseth, and Jean Harberg; and grandsons Travis Bergfeld, and John Peacock III.
A special thanks to Above & Beyond Home Health Care and Hospice, and River Bend Retirement Community.