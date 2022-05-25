Norman Earl Hein, age 95, beloved husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather passed away May 23rd, 2022, at UnityPoint Health Finley Hospital. Norm was born on January 22, 1927 in Dubuque, IA, the son of Edward Earl Hein and Ruth B. Botsford Hein. He graduated from Dubuque Senior High School in 1945. After high school, Norm pursued a career in entertainment in California playing trumpet and singing in dance bands. Eventually, he returned to Dubuque, uniting in marriage to Gloria Ann Reuschel on May 1, 1954, at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church. He worked at Wm. C. Brown Company Publishers in several positions for 44 years. His work included managing company sales in the Great Lakes Region, while living in Bowling Green, Ohio, for 12 years. The people he worked with were very special to him. He always had a wonderful story to tell about their accomplishments. Norm eventually moved back to East Dubuque, Illinois, where he and Gloria built their last home, happily hosting family and friends for many years. All his life, Norm had a passion and natural talent for music. He was a member of the local musician’s union, playing the trumpet, with dance bands at Dubuque’s music venue, Melody Mill. When he stopped playing in dance bands, he sang in church and at weddings. Norm enjoyed his church, gardening, baking, showing his collectable Thunderbird, driving in parades and organizing his high school reunions. Tennis was always a love that brought out his competitive side, playing regularly through his 80’s. Norm and Gloria took great enjoyment in traveling to Europe and Florida. When long distance travel became a challenge, Norm would entertain his family by dining at local restaurants. Much to the delight of his family, he always selected a good red wine and insisted on picking up the tab. Norm was devoted to his family, the joy and light of his life. He was known for being a gentleman and treating everyone with kindness and respect. In addition to his wife, Gloria of 68 years, Norm is survived by their children Brad (Denise) Hein of Addison, Michigan, Brett (Coleen) Hein of Dubuque, Iowa; grandchildren: Kyle Hein, Trevor Hein, Erin (Kent) Ives and Maggie (Ryan) McDonald; great grandchildren: Brycen Hein and Olivia Ives. Norm was preceded in death by his parents Edward and Ruth Hein and in-laws Herman and Martha Reuschel. Eglehof, Siegert, & Casper Funeral Home, 2659 John F. Kennedy Rd, is in charge of arrangements. Memorial contributions may be given to Dubuque County Right to Life, 2205 Carter Rd., Dubuque, IA 52001. According to Norm’s wishes, cremation will take place. A celebration of Norm’s life will be held at a later date.
The Hein family wishes to extend a special thank you to the nurses and administrative staff at Bethany Home and the ICU staff at UnityPoint Health Finley Hospital for their compassionate care and support.
