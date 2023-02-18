Keith Cook, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 20, and 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, St. Luke’s Methodist Church. Service: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
Janaan M. Hancock, Dubuque — Wake service: 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Visitation: 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 20, St. Columbkille Catholic Church.
Carlotta M. Harder, Manchester, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. today, Our Savior Lutheran Church, Manchester. Service: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Lawrence R. Kirkpatrick, Dubuque — Visitation: 1 to 3 p.m. today, Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St. Service: 3 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Donald Lahr, Manchester, Iowa — Wake service: 9 to 10:15 a.m. today, St. Mary Catholic Church, Manchester. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today at the church.
Ronald J. McAuliffe, Peosta, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. today, St. Joseph Catholic Church Key West. Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. today at the church.
Maynard L. McVay, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. today, Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
Dolores M. Moen, Lodi, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. today, Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, Wis. Mass of Christian burial: 11:30 a.m. today. St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Platteville.
John Nikolai, Elkader, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. today, St. Joseph Catholic Church, Elkader. Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. today at the church.
Earl W. Pfab, Dubuque — Visitation: 8 to 11 a.m. today, Reiff Funeral Home, Peosta. Service: 11 a.m. today at the funeral home.
Joseph R. Sutherland, Dubuque — Visitation: 1:30 p.m. today, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3860 Asbury Road.
Jessica K. Theisen, Phoenix — Service: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Joseph Catholic Church, Bellevue, Iowa.
Joyce A. Thill, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 10:15 a.m. today, St. Anthony Catholic Church. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today at the church.
John L. Warland, Prairie du Chien, Wis. — Visitation: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. today, Garrity Funeral Home Chapel, Prairie du Chien. Service: 1 p.m. today at the funeral home.
William P. Webster, Benton, Wis. — Visitation: Noon to 2 p.m. today, Kingdom Hall, Belmont, Wis. Service: 2 p.m. today at the church.
