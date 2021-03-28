Robert A. “Bob” Sargent, 58, of Dubuque, passed away on Friday, March 19, 2021 at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital.
A committal service, with Pastor Shannon Witt officiating and Military Honors Accorded by the Andrew Amvets, Post 62, will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at Andrew Cemetery in Andrew, Iowa. Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road Dubuque, is assisting the family.
Bob was born in Dubuque on May 12, 1962, the son of Charles and Janis (Murphy) Sargent. He graduated from Andrew High School. Bob married Sheila Sargent.
He served in the U.S. Navy in Long Beach, CA, on the USS Cayuga.
Bob worked as a truck driver, welder and most recently at Anderson Window and Door. He liked to play pool and loved fishing, hunting, bowling and karaoke. Bob especially loved his dogs and spending time with his family and friends. He will be deeply missed.
He is survived by his mother, Janis; his grandmother, Elizabeth “Betty” Murphy; sister, Debra (Paul) Old; brothers, William (Debra) Sargent, Daniel (Gina) Sargent, Charles Sargent and Kevin (Heather) Sargent; 12 nieces and nephews; and five great-nieces and nephews.
Bob was preceded in death by his wife, Sheila; his father, Charles; and grandparents, Timothy and Lula Sargent and Howard Murphy.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Howard and Michelle Hastings for all of their support during this difficult time.