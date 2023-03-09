Ann Beckman, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Saturday, March 11, Church of the Resurrection.
Larry W. Dahman, Prairie du Chien, Wis. — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. today, Garrity Funeral Home, Prairie du Chien. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today, St. Gabriel’s Catholic Church, Prairie du Chien.
Vera M. Goedken, Manchester, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 10:30 a.m. today, Bohnenkamp-Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Manchester. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today, St. Mary Catholic Church, Manchester.
Carol M. Howe, Monona, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Leonard-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Monona; and from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, March 10, St. Patrick Catholic Church, Monona. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Recommended for you
Duane Kupersmith, Stockton, Ill. — Visitation: 10 a.m. Saturday, March 11, Calvary United Methodist Church, Stockton. Celebration of life: Noon Saturday at the church.
Doyle D. Smith, Galena, Ill. — Service: Noon Friday, March 10, Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena.
Gordon S. Whitish, Mineral Point, Wis. — Visitation: 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, March 11, Soman-Larson Funeral Home, Montfort. Celebration of life: 12:30 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.