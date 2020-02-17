SHULLSBURG, Wis. — John R. Harker, age 59, of Shullsburg, WI, passed away Friday, February 14, 2020, at his home with his family by his side.
He was born October 3, 1960, in Darlington, WI, the son of Richard and Janet (Schwartz) Harker. John lived in Shullsburg most of his life where he graduated from Shullsburg High School in 1979. He was united in marriage to the love of his life, Pamela F. Tregloan on May 9, 1981, at Centenary United Methodist Church in Shullsburg. John farmed all his life and loved working with his hands. He was known for his work ethic and always being willing to help others in need.
John is survived by his wife, Pam, at home; his mother, Janet Harker, of Shullsburg; his children: Nathan (Tess) Harker and Matthew (Ashley) Harker, both of Waukesha, WI, Amber (Brandon) Capp, of Darlington, WI, and Patrick (Ben) Correia-Harker, of Milwaukee, WI; his grandchildren that he absolutely adored: Abigail and Brooklyn Capp, Jack Harker, Trenton Correia-Harker, James Harker, and Alexis Whaley; his sisters: Rose Doyle and Susan (Danny) Morrissey, both of Shullsburg, Loretta (Dave) Ingram, of Pearl City, IL, Mary (Gary) Horras, of Waunakee, WI, and Bernadine (Mark) Salathe, of Darlington.
He was preceded in death by his father, Richard Harker; his grandparents, Ray (Elva) Harker and Joseph (Cecelia) Schwartz; his father-in-law, Delvon Tregloan; one brother, Allen Harker; and grandson, Jacob John Harker.
John was a member of Centenary United Methodist Church in Shullsburg and was an active member of the Shullsburg FFA Alumni. He was a family man at heart and cherished the time he spent with his children and grandchildren creating memories they will all remember forever. John loved watching football and western movies, collecting trains and antiquing. He had a sweet tooth for any type of dessert, especially pie, and enjoyed his blackberry brandy.
When he wasn’t working, he liked to spend time up north at the lake. John’s smile and laugh were both infectious and he always knew how to make the people around him smile. He will truly be missed and fondly remembered by his family and friends.
A funeral service will be held Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Centenary United Methodist Church (226 W. Church St., Shullsburg), with Rev. Stanton Bockwoldt officiating.
A visitation will be held Tuesday, February 18, 2020, from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Centenary United Methodist Church and on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. at the church. The Erickson Funeral Home in Shullsburg is serving the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ericksonfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in John’s name.