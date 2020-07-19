BELMONT, Wis. — Marge M. Kruschke, age 67, of Belmont, completed her earthly journey on July 15, 2020, at home, surrounded by her loving family.
To honor Marge’s life, a private family service is being held. Burial will be in Linwood Cemetery in Dubuque. Tri-State Cremation Center is humbly serving Marge’s family.
Marge was born on June 24, 1953, in Dubuque, Iowa, one of five children to Howard G. and Theresa M. (Hitzler) Kruschke. She eventually found her way into retail and customer service and invested over 34 years with Kmart before spending her last 15 years with Lands’ End. Sadly, health concerns forced Marge to make her decision to slow down and spend some quality time with her family, especially her nephew and favorite buddy, Richard Pilkenton.
Over the years, Marge spent much of her free time creating at her craft table and sewing machine. The beautiful quilts Marge leaves behind are a living testament to the love and attention she gave to all, and everything, in the world around her. We are broken-hearted today with the realization that we have heard the last witty comment and funny remark from Marge, but we accept that her battle with cancer was longer than imagined and it’s now time for her soul to rest comfortably in the Lord’s loving hands. We will miss our dear Marge forever and are beyond thankful for every year we were blessed with her presence, love and joyful spirit.
Those left behind to cherish the memory of Marge include her siblings, Carol Pilkenton, Dubuque, Butch (Gina) Kruschke, Maquoketa, IA, Pete (Kellie) Kruschke, Potosi, WI, and Lucy Kruschke, Dubuque; along with many nieces, nephews, extended family, friends and neighbors.
Marge was preceded in death by her parents; and a niece, Carrie Pilkenton.
Marge’s family would like to thank Agrace Hospice for all of its compassionate care and wonderful support, along with her amazing neighbors, Steve and Kay Austin, for their generosity, attention and commitment to Marge. May God bless you all for your kindnesses.
