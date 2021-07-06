Phyllis L. (Ouderkirk) Naumann, age 86, of Dubuque, passed away peacefully at 7:20 p.m. Thursday, July 1, 2021, at Stonehill Care Center with her loving family at her side. To celebrate Phyllis’ life, family and friends may visit from 3 until 7 p.m. Thursday, July 8, 2021, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street. To honor Phyllis’ life, funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, July 9, 2021, at St. Anthony’s Church, 1880 Saint Ambrose Street, with Rev. Steven J. Rosonke officiating. Burial will be in St. John the Baptist Cemetery, Centralia, Iowa, at a later date following cremation.
Phyllis was born on December 8, 1934, in Durango, Iowa, daughter of Francis “Lloyd” and Dolores (Hilkin) Ouderkirk.
Phyllis was united in marriage to the love of her life, Gerald Naumann, on October 30, 1954, at St. John the Baptist Church in Peosta. They were truly blessed with 64 years of marriage and 8 wonderful children, before Gerry was sadly called home before Phyllis on December 21, 2018. Phyllis was no stranger to hard work in her lifetime. Not only did she run the family home and raise the children, she also devoted 20 years to working in the food service department for the Dubuque Community Schools. She was an excellent cook and baker, a trait her family greatly appreciated. She also loved inviting everyone over to spend time together and have dinner on Tuesday nights. Phyllis was a faith filled woman who was a longtime member of St. Anthony Catholic Church. She was also a member of St. Jude’s Circle and a former member of the Dubuque Bowling 600 Club. Everyone who knew her knew that Phyllis liked to stay active. She enjoyed bowling, golfing and regularly went hiking at Swiss Valley, the Mines of Spain and Heritage Trail. Phyllis also enjoyed watching sports, especially her St. Louis Cardinals and Green Bay Packers. More than anything Phyllis loved to spend time with her family and regularly traveled to visit the kids who lived out of town, too. Phyllis was a kind and caring woman who definitely made the world around her a better place. We will miss her terribly, but know that she is now happily reunited with her beloved Gerry for Eternity.
Those left to cherish Phyllis’ memory include her children, Mary Schneider, Hazel Green, Wis., Eugene (Sherry) Naumann, Hanover, Ill., Marvin (Michelle) Naumann, Baltimore, Md., Michael (Karri) Naumann, Orlando, Fla., David (Julie) Naumann, Dubuque, Kathy Vaughn, Dubuque, Randy (Amy) Naumann, Peosta, Iowa and Janet Naumann, Cedar Rapids, Iowa; her 13 grandchildren, Kayla (Andy), Micah, Josiah, Katie, Amber (Jojo), Matthew, Danielle, Shawn (Jessica), Kevin Michael, Sam, Gabe, Max, Eli; her 7 great-grandchildren; and her siblings, Francis “Fran” (Arleen) Ouderkirk, Sherrill, Iowa, Pat (John) Oberman, Dubuque and Dennis (Lisa) Ouderkirk, Fargo, N.D.
Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Gerald Naumann; her sister, Jeanette (James) Schmitt; her brother, Rev. Paul Ouderkirk; 2 sons-in-law, Steve Schneider and Kevin Vaughn; and by Tony Smith.
Phyllis’ family would like to thank all of the nurses and staff of Stonehill for the kind and professional care they have given Phyllis these past weeks.
The family will thankfully receive your support through phone calls, greeting cards and memorials in Phyllis’ memory which may be mailed to Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, Dubuque, Iowa 52001, Attn. Phyllis Naumann Family.
