Robert L. Lewis, 91, of Dubuque, died on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021.

Visitation will be held from 9 to 10:45 a.m. Friday, Nov. 19, at Church of the Resurrection, where a Mass of Christian burial will follow.

Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home, of Dubuque, is assisting the family.

