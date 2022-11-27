Doris Anastasia Donovan died peacefully on November 19, 2022. Visitation will be from 9 to 11:15 am Wednesday, November 30 at the Church of the Resurrection followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 am. Burial will be in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Bernard.

Doris was born on July 28, 1926, to William F. and Loretta Dunn. She grew up in Bernard, Iowa, a devoted member of St. Patrick’s parish, and graduated from Garryowen High School at 15 years of age in 1942.

