Michael P. Ahern Telegraph Herald Jan 23, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Michael P. Ahern, 56, of Dubuque, died on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021.Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 25, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St., where services will be held at 6 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Dubuque-iowa Dubuque-county-iowa Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Search for ObituariesSearch our full archives for obituaries going as far back as our microfilm records. Reprints are delivered via email as PDF files. Search Archives Trending Today