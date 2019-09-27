CUBA CITY, Wis. — Patricia L. “Patty” Belken, 71, of Cuba City, Wis., died Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital in Dubuque.
Services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 28, 2019, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Cuba City, with Rev. David Flanagan officiating. Friends may call from 9 until 11:15 a.m. on Saturday at the church prior to services. Burial will take place in the church cemetery. Casey Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Cuba City is assisting the family.
Patty was born on June 12, 1948, in Hazel Green, Wis., the daughter of John and Susan (Dye) Gehrts. She married Robert Belken on April 1, 1967, in Galena, Ill. He preceded her in death on April 28, 2007. Patty was a supervisor at Swiss Colony until her retirement.
Patty loved spending time with her children and grandchildren, including attending their sporting events. She enjoyed anything outdoors, including gardening, and was an avid Green Bay Packers, Wisconsin Badgers and Milwaukee Brewers fan. In her youth, Patty bowled and played softball. She was a great cook, collected antique glassware and furniture, played the piano, sang and had many other interests. Patty was humble and made things easy for everyone.
Patty is survived by her daughter, Tricia (Brian Oswald) Belken, of Platteville, Wis.; and her son, Robert “BJ” (Amy) Belken, of Eldridge, Iowa; a sister, Cindy (Randy) Klein, of Brodhead, Wis.; a brother, Jack (Marlene) Gehrts, of Galena; and seven grandchildren, Isaiah, Brian and Calvin Oswald, and Lauren, Ben, Katherine and Luke Belken.
Patty was also preceded in death by her parents.
