This obit was written in Linda’s own words:
My parents, Joseph and Gertrude (Dailey) Jones gave me the gift of life on June 13, 1947, and now I have to give it back. I left this world as we know it on 2/12/20. It was not an easy feat, but I was a lucky woman, who led a very fulfilling life for which I am grateful.
Visitation for family and friends will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday, February 17, 2020, at St Andrew Catholic Church in Tennyson, Wisconsin. There will be visitation from 10 to 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, February 18, at St. Andrew Catholic Church with an 11 a.m. Mass and Christian burial to follow at St. Thomas Cemetery in Potosi. Friends and relatives are encouraged to join a farewell luncheon at Saints Andrew & Thomas Grade School in Tennyson immediately following the funeral Mass.
I grew up in the Platteville area and graduated with the Platteville High School class of 1965. I continued my education earning a BS in elementary education and a Masters degree in early education both from UW-Platteville. In addition, I earned a degree in School Administration from Clarke University in Dubuque, Iowa.
I was honored to receive the following while teaching at the Cuba City School District: Achievement Award Recipient for the Herb Kohl Educational Foundation in 1990, The Secretary’s Initiative to improve the Education of Disadvantaged Children, and national recognition via the Congressional Friend of Education Award.
In 2004, I retired from public school teaching. Thereafter, I accepted a faculty position at my alma mater, UW-Platteville, and spent 10 years teaching in the University’s School of Education. While at UW-Platteville I was awarded the Teacher Educator of the Year, Supportive Staff Recognition, and was a featured Presenter at the NAEYC Conference in Anaheim, California. Even though I held these honors close to my heart, my most significant honor was being a wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Joseph, Carl and Robert; as well as her sister, Hattie.
She is survived by Frank Doser, her husband of nearly 54 years; her son, Daniel (Jo Lynn); her grandchildren, Kylie (Alex), Taylor (Jessica), Griffin, Lexee and Ava; her great-grandchildren, Mason and Carson; her sister, Vicki Miles; sisters-in-law, Pat Johnson, Joann (Robert) Coward, Marilyn VanOstrand and Sandy Jones; and numerous nieces, nephews and special friends.
“Put your arms around me and I’m home.” Christina Perri