Joseph Henry Pacut, 42, died unexpectedly at his home of natural causes on March 1, 2023.

Joey was born April 25,1980,in Livingston, New Jersey the son of Jack & Krystyna Pacut. He graduated from Hempstead High School in 1998. He then attended Hamilton Technical School where his love for computers and anything you could take apart and put back together began. This was also a love of our late father and what gave them such a strong bond.

