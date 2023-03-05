Joseph Henry Pacut, 42, died unexpectedly at his home of natural causes on March 1, 2023.
Joey was born April 25,1980,in Livingston, New Jersey the son of Jack & Krystyna Pacut. He graduated from Hempstead High School in 1998. He then attended Hamilton Technical School where his love for computers and anything you could take apart and put back together began. This was also a love of our late father and what gave them such a strong bond.
Joey was a quiet, absolute loving soul that would do anything for anyone. He loved going for drives, being with family, watching car racing and soccer with our dad, playing video games and his beloved cat Mitchi but he loved nothing more than watching over our mom after dad’s passing and his nephew Liam and niece, Emmy. His eyes would just shine when he was able to see them, play games with them and attend all their school activities. He loved being “Uncle Joey” and he will forever be Uncle Joey.
His passing leaves such an emptiness in our lives but we know he has now been reunited with dad and the rest of our crew watching over us.
Recommended for you
Joey’s family include his mother Krystyna, sister Anna (Rob) McComas, nephew Liam McComas and niece Emmy McComas.
Sadly Joey was preceded in death by his father just a short 15 months earlier.
A simple cremation has been arranged per Joey’s wishes with no formal services scheduled at this time. Please continue to keep the family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time but even more importantly, hug the ones you love, kiss the ones you love and always remember to tell them you love them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.